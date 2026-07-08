Morgan Stanley (MS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Morgan Stanley (MS) was down 1.79% at $218.07. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

The stock of investment bank has risen by 5.61% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 5.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 15, 2026. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $2.8 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.02 billion, up 13.25% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.87 per share and revenue of $77.67 billion, indicating changes of +16.26% and +9.94%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. At present, Morgan Stanley boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Morgan Stanley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.7. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.86.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.