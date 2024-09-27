Morgan Stanley (MS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $104.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

Shares of the investment bank have appreciated by 1.95% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.5% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 17, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.64, signifying a 18.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.38 billion, up 8.31% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.02 per share and a revenue of $58.88 billion, indicating changes of +28.57% and +8.75%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Morgan Stanley presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.89. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.49.

One should further note that MS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.22 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

