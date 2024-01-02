Morgan Stanley (MS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Morgan Stanley (MS) ending at $93.90, denoting a +0.7% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 14.83% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 16, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.15, marking a 12.21% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $12.83 billion, indicating a 0.64% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.2% lower. Morgan Stanley currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.37, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.3.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

