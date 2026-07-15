Morgan Stanley (MS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, Morgan Stanley (MS) reported revenue of $21.35 billion, up 27.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.46, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.6 billion, representing a surprise of +8.9%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Book value per common share : $67.80 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.51.

: $67.80 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $67.51. Return on average common equity : 20.7% compared to the 17.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 20.7% compared to the 17.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Net revenues- Institutional Securities : $11.04 billion versus $9.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.5% change.

: $11.04 billion versus $9.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.5% change. Revenues- Wealth Management- Net interest income : $2.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.

: $2.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%. Revenues- Institutional securities- Investment banking : $2.44 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.3%.

: $2.44 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.3%. Net revenues- Investment Management : $1.65 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $1.65 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Net revenues- Wealth Management : $8.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

: $8.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Revenues- Wealth Management- Asset management : $5.26 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%.

: $5.26 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%. Net interest Revenue : $2.78 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.

: $2.78 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%. Revenues- Institutional securities- Other : $-152 million versus $97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -175.3% change.

: $-152 million versus $97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -175.3% change. Revenues- Institutional securities- Sales and trading- Equity : $6.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +69.3%.

: $6.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +69.3%. Revenues- Investment Management- Performance-based income and other: $130 million compared to the $90.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

Here is how Morgan Stanley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Morgan Stanley here>>>

Shares of Morgan Stanley have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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