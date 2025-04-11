Morgan Stanley (MS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Morgan Stanley (MS) reported revenue of $17.74 billion, up 17.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.60, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23, the EPS surprise was +16.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Morgan Stanley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Book value per common share : $60.41 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $61.18.

: $60.41 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $61.18. Return on average common equity : 17.4% compared to the 15.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 17.4% compared to the 15.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Wealth Management - Total client assets : $6,015 billion compared to the $6,134.72 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $6,015 billion compared to the $6,134.72 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total assets under management : $1,647 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,671.79 billion.

: $1,647 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,671.79 billion. Net revenues- Institutional Securities : $8.98 billion versus $7.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28% change.

: $8.98 billion versus $7.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28% change. Revenues- Asset management : $5.96 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

: $5.96 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%. Net revenues- Investment Management : $1.60 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

: $1.60 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%. Revenues- Investment Management - Asset management and related fees : $1.45 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.

: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year. Revenues- Wealth Management- Net interest income : $1.90 billion versus $1.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

: $1.90 billion versus $1.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Total non-interest revenues : $15.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

: $15.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%. Revenues- Investment banking : $1.71 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

: $1.71 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Revenues- Commissions and fees: $1.48 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.7%.

Shares of Morgan Stanley have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

