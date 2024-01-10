Morgan Stanley (MS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (MS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $12.83 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Morgan Stanley metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Investment banking' to come in at $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' stands at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Institutional securities- Sales and Trading- Fixed income' should come in at $1.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Institutional securities- Sales and trading- Equity' will reach $2.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Book value per common share' should arrive at $47.79. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $54.55 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Return on average common equity' will likely reach 8.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wealth Management - Total client assets' will reach $4,855.41 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4,187 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Total assets under management' to reach $1,468.02 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,305 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Fixed income' at $177.34 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $173 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - Equity' of $291.27 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $259 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 6.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' reaching 17.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.2%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Morgan Stanley here>>>



Morgan Stanley shares have witnessed a change of +10.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.