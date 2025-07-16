Morgan Stanley (MS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Morgan Stanley (MS) reported $16.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $1.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.92 billion, representing a surprise of +5.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Book value per common share: $61.59 compared to the $60.90 average estimate based on five analysts.

Return on average common equity: 13.9% compared to the 13.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

Wealth Management - Total client assets: $6,492.00 billion compared to the $5,962.28 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Total assets under management: $1,713.00 billion versus $1,640.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Net revenues- Investment Management: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.52 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

Net revenues- Institutional Securities: $7.64 billion versus $7.43 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.

Revenues- Wealth Management- Net interest income: $1.91 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.

Total non-interest revenues: $14.45 billion compared to the $13.65 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

Revenues- Investment banking: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.

Revenues- Commissions and fees: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.5% year over year.

Revenues- Institutional securities- Sales and Trading- Fixed income: $2.18 billion compared to the $2.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

Revenues- Institutional securities- Sales and trading- Equity: $3.72 billion versus $3.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.3% change.

Here is how Morgan Stanley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

