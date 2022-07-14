Morgan Stanley (MS) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues & Costs Decline

Morgan Stanley’s MS second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55. The bottom line reflects a decline of 24% from the year-ago quarter.



The performance of the investment banking (“IB”) business was not good. Equity underwriting fees decreased 86% from the prior-year quarter and fixed-income underwriting declined 49%. Advisory fees were down 10% year over year. Therefore, IB fees declined 55%.



While an increase in net interest income, driven by a rise in total loan balance (up 18%) and higher interest rates, supported the top line to some extent, a decline in non-interest revenues acted as a headwind.



Nevertheless, as expected, Morgan Stanley’s trading business performed well. While fixed-income trading revenues increased 49% year over year, equity trading income rose 5%.



Operating expenses declined year over year, which was a positive.



Including integration-related expenses for the E*Trade Financial (closed October 2020) and Eaton Vance (closed March 2021) deals, net income applicable to common shareholders was $2.4 billion, down 30% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues & Expenses Decline

Net revenues were $13.1 billion, down 11% from the prior-year quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.3 billion.



Net interest income was $2.3 billion, up 22% from the year-ago quarter. The upside was largely driven by a 63% rise in interest income.



Total non-interest revenues of $10.9 billion decreased 16% year over year.



Total non-interest expenses were $9.7 billion, down 4% year over year.



Provision for credit losses was $101 million, up 38% from the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly Segmental Performance

Institutional Securities: Pre-tax income was $1.6 billion, down 38% from the prior-year quarter. Net revenues were $6.1 billion, down 14%. The downside was due to a fall in investment banking revenues, partly offset by higher equity and fixed-income trading revenues.



Wealth Management: The segment includes the results of E*Trade Financial. Pre-tax income totaled $1.5 billion, down 7% year over year. Net revenues were $5.7 billion, decreasing 6% from the prior-year quarter due to lower transactional and other revenues.



Total client assets were $4.2 trillion as of Jun 30, 2022, down 7% year over year.



Investment Management: The segment includes the results of Eaton Vance. Pre-tax income was $249 million, falling 42% from the year-ago quarter. Net revenues were $1.4 billion, down 17%. The fall was due to a decline in asset management and related fees, as well as performance-based and other income.



As of Jun 30, 2022, total assets under management or supervision were $1.4 trillion, down 11% from Jun 30, 2021.

Strong Capital Position

As of Jun 30, 2022, book value per share was $54.46, up from $54.04 in the corresponding period of 2021. Tangible book value per share was $40.07, down from $40.12 as of Jun 30, 2021.



Morgan Stanley’s Tier 1 capital ratio (advanced approach) was 17.1% compared with 19.5% in the year-ago quarter. Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.4%, down from 17.7%.

Capital Deployment Update

In the reported quarter, Morgan Stanley repurchased shares worth $2.7 billion.

Our Take

Elevated expenses due to investments in franchise will likely continue to hurt Morgan Stanley’s profits to some extent in the near term. Uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets makes us apprehensive.

