Morgan Stanley (MS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) ended the recent trading session at $93, demonstrating a +0.31% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 4.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Morgan Stanley in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 16, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, up 0.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.4 billion, down 0.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.35 per share and revenue of $56.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.3% and +4.59%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% downward. At present, Morgan Stanley boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Morgan Stanley is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.6. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.69.

Also, we should mention that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.88. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

