Morgan Stanley (MS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $181.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.46% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 1.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 15, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.32, marking a 4.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.24 billion, up 6.29% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.88 per share and revenue of $70.06 billion, indicating changes of +24.28% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Morgan Stanley. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.97% higher. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.03 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.63.

It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

