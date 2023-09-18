Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $88.71, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 4.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.41 billion, up 3.24% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $54.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.33% and +2.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. Morgan Stanley currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Morgan Stanley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.81.

It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

