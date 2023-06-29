Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $85.24, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 2.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.32 billion, up 1.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.30 per share and revenue of $54.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.94% and +1.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.15% lower within the past month. Morgan Stanley currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Morgan Stanley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.54, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

