Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $87.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 4.64% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 18, 2023. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.62 billion, up 3.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.50 per share and revenue of $55.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.2% and +2.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower within the past month. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Morgan Stanley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.37, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

