Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $94.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 8.66% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 16, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.72, showcasing a 1.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.4 billion, down 0.79% from the prior-year quarter.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.33 per share and revenue of $56.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.93% and +4.59%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Morgan Stanley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.46% downward. Morgan Stanley currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.76. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.62 for its industry.

It's also important to note that MS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

