Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $92.71, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 1.46% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.44, down 30.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.41 billion, down 14.55% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.44 per share and revenue of $53.3 billion, which would represent changes of -21.65% and -10.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Morgan Stanley currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.14 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.98, so we one might conclude that Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.