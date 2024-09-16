Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $100.09, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 3.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 17, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.65, marking a 19.57% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.38 billion, indicating an 8.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.03 per share and revenue of $58.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.75% and +8.74%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. As of now, Morgan Stanley holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Morgan Stanley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.4, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

