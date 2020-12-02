Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $64.02, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 23.64% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 16.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MS to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.65 billion, down 1.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.70 per share and revenue of $45.20 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.46% and +9.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.31, which means MS is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

