Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $52.61, marking a +1.74% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 2.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.34% in that time.

MS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MS to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.74 billion, down 2.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $42.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.41% and +2.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, MS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.58.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

