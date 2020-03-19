Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $30.93, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.95%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 45.39% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 35.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 28.7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MS is projected to report earnings of $1.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.86 billion, up 5.62% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $41.80 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.62% and +0.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.76% lower. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.77.

Also, we should mention that MS has a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

