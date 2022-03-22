Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $94.22, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 2.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.37 billion, down 2.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.56 per share and revenue of $59.42 billion, which would represent changes of -8.03% and -0.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.8% lower. Morgan Stanley currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.59, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 2.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

