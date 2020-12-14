Morgan Stanley (MS) Might Shift Assets to Frankfurt Due to Brexit

Morgan Stanley MS is mulling to move assets worth about €100 billion ($121 billion) to Frankfurt from Britain in the first quarter of 2021 on account of the U.K’s exit from the European Union, scheduled on Feb 1. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The shift is likely to be made post the exit. Also, the article said that the employees will work from the office of Morgan Stanley Europe SE in Frankfurt.

Previously, Morgan Stanley had shifted employees from London to various EU locations, including Madrid and Milan, while also starting a trading venue in Paris in 2018. The bank, which has more than 5,000 staff in London, currently employs about 350 people in Frankfurt.

With little time left for the transition period, other financial institutions have also started implementing Brexit contingency plans and relocating staff to Frankfurt, Dublin, as well as other financial hubs in the continent.

In September, Bloomberg reported that JPMorgan Chase JPM is planning to move €200 billion assets from the U.K. to Frankfurt by 2020 end. Furthermore, Goldman Sachs GS is shifting as much as $60 billion of assets and housing them in the Frankfurt-based subsidiary, Goldman Sachs Europe.Bottom of Form

In 2019, UBS Group AG UBS received a clear signal from the London court to move assets worth up to €32 billion from Britain to Germany.

Shares of Morgan Stanley have gained 33.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 28.9%.

