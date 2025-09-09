Morgan Stanley (MS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $152.22, marking a +2.31% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 3.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of Morgan Stanley will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 15, 2025. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $2.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.45%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $16.05 billion, indicating a 4.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.87 per share and a revenue of $66.86 billion, indicating changes of +11.57% and +8.26%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% higher. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Morgan Stanley currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.78. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.26.

Investors should also note that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.85 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

