Morgan Stanley (MS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Morgan Stanley (MS) reached $100.92, with a +1.09% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Shares of the investment bank witnessed a loss of 16.31% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 9.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Morgan Stanley in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.26, showcasing a 11.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.63 billion, indicating a 9.9% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.46 per share and revenue of $64.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.42% and +5.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Morgan Stanley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.8. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.8 of its industry.

Investors should also note that MS has a PEG ratio of 0.91 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.