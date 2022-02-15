Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman (GS) Face Probe Over Block Trade

Morgan Stanley MS, Goldman Sachs GS and a few others are being scrutinized by U.S. authorities over block trade handling practices. Per a recent report by the Wall Street Journal citing people with knowledge of the matter, federal investigators have launched a probe into block trading at Wall Street hedge funds and banks.



Investigations began as early as 2018 when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) started to find out how banks executed the trades with the help of outside market makers.



After an initial inquiry, the Department of Justice (DoJ) started its own probe. However, it is not yet clear as to what has provoked the current probe.



Typically, investment banks lead block trades. They buy a slug of stocks from investors at a discounted price before distributing the shares discreetly to buyers. The main aim of this is to price the blocks at a slight premium, and, hence, avoid letting a stock’s price plunge before the transaction is completed.



Banks have struggled to keep a lid on the unregistered stock offerings, typically negotiating them outside of market hours to reduce the potential for stock prices to drop while arrangements are being made.



Despite these efforts, declines in share prices before trades have raised concerns for several years that some investors may be abusing access to confidential information.



Thus, the SEC and DoJ have been investigating whether bankers may have improperly tipped off hedge funds ahead of large share sales. The probe focuses on whether bankers improperly alerted favored clients ahead of public disclosure of trades and if such information benefited the funds, some of which act as “liquidity providers” to Wall Street firms.



Spokespeople for the SEC, the DoJ, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have declined to comment on the matter yet.



The investigations do not necessarily mean that charges will follow. Although various firms have received inquiries, it is unclear if any of them has been suspected of wrongdoings.



