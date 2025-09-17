Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $157.41, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.57%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

Shares of the investment bank have appreciated by 8.15% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.52%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Morgan Stanley will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 15, 2025. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $2.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.05 billion, up 4.33% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.87 per share and revenue of $66.86 billion, indicating changes of +11.57% and +8.26%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Morgan Stanley. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.57% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Morgan Stanley holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Morgan Stanley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.