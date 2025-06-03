Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $128.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.81%.

Shares of the investment bank have appreciated by 7.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.01, up 10.44% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.01 billion, indicating a 6.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.58 per share and a revenue of $65.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.92% and +5.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Morgan Stanley. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Morgan Stanley holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Morgan Stanley is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.97, so one might conclude that Morgan Stanley is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

