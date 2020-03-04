Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $45.23, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 4.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 4.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.85%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 17.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MS to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.86 billion, up 5.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.36 per share and revenue of $41.80 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.63% and +0.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.82.

It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

