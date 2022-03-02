Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $88.38, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 15.7% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.05% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.37 billion, down 2.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.70 per share and revenue of $59.42 billion, which would represent changes of -6.33% and -0.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.2, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

