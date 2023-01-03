Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $85.72, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 5.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.

Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 17, 2023. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.22 billion, down 15.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Morgan Stanley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.5, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.