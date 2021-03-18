Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $83.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.48% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 11.15% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 16, 2021. On that day, MS is projected to report earnings of $1.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.32 billion, up 29.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.55 per share and revenue of $48.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.65% and -0.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% higher within the past month. MS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note MS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.56, so we one might conclude that MS is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

