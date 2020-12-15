Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $61.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 6.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MS is projected to report earnings of $1.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.65 billion, down 1.95% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.70 per share and revenue of $45.20 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.46% and +9.14%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, MS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.78, so we one might conclude that MS is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.