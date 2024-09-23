Morgan Stanley (MS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Morgan Stanley (MS) standing at $102.47, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Shares of the investment bank have appreciated by 0.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Morgan Stanley will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 17, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.65, indicating a 19.57% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.38 billion, reflecting an 8.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.03 per share and revenue of $58.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.75% and +8.74%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.06.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

