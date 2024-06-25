Morgan Stanley (MS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Morgan Stanley (MS) reached $97.80, with a +0.72% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 1.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 16, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.65, signifying a 33.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.23 billion, indicating a 5.73% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.82 per share and a revenue of $57.78 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.91% and +6.72%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Morgan Stanley. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. As of now, Morgan Stanley holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Morgan Stanley is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.24. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.19.

Investors should also note that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.19 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.15.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

