Morgan Stanley (MS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Morgan Stanley (MS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.59, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MS was $48.59, representing a -15.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.57 and a 78.64% increase over the 52 week low of $27.20.

MS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). MS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.93. Zacks Investment Research reports MS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.09%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MS as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)
  • iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)
  • Golden Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade C (GSIG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an decrease of -4.15% over the last 100 days. IYG has the highest percent weighting of MS at 2.63%.

