Morgan Stanley (MS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Morgan Stanley (MS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that MS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MS was $71.21, representing a -8.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.76 and a 161.8% increase over the 52 week low of $27.20.

MS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). MS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.44. Zacks Investment Research reports MS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.1%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MS as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 30.95% over the last 100 days. FDMO has the highest percent weighting of MS at 97%.

