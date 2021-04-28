Morgan Stanley (MS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Morgan Stanley (MS) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.96, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MS was $81.96, representing a -5.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.64 and a 130.68% increase over the 52 week low of $35.53.

MS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). MS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.62. Zacks Investment Research reports MS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.33%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MS as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 60.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MS at 3.1%.

