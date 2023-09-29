Morgan Stanley (MS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $81.67, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 3.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.34 billion, up 2.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.81 per share and revenue of $54.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.65% and +1.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Morgan Stanley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.85, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MS has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.