Morgan Stanley (MS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $88.09, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 5.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 18, 2023. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.62 billion, up 3.75% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.50 per share and revenue of $55.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.2% and +2.53%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.7 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.86.

Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 1.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

