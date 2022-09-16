Morgan Stanley (MS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $87.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 3.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 14, 2022. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.3 billion, down 9.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.69 per share and revenue of $54.4 billion, which would represent changes of -18.61% and -8.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Morgan Stanley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.75, so we one might conclude that Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Morgan Stanley (MS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.