Morgan Stanley (MS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $77.44, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 9.98% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2022. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.18 billion, down 3.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $57.66 billion, which would represent changes of -11.07% and -3.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.64, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

