Morgan Stanley (MS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $99.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 3.26% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.58% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 19, 2022. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.90 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.65 billion, up 7.42% from the year-ago period.

MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $59.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.12% and +24.25%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Morgan Stanley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.39.

Investors should also note that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.79 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

