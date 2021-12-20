Morgan Stanley (MS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $95.37, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 0.23% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.3 billion, up 4.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $59.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.12% and +23.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Morgan Stanley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.06, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 1.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.