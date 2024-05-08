Morgan Stanley (MS) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Morgan Stanley in Focus

Based in New York, Morgan Stanley (MS) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 2.72%. The investment bank is paying out a dividend of $0.85 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.55% compared to the Financial - Investment Bank industry's yield of 0.44% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $3.40 is up 4.6% from last year. Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 29.33%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Morgan Stanley's current payout ratio is 59%, meaning it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

MS is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $6.84 per share, with earnings expected to increase 25.27% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that MS is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

