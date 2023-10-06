Morgan Stanley (MS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $80.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 5.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 18, 2023. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.28 billion, up 2.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.74 per share and revenue of $54.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.75% and +1.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.57% lower. Right now, Morgan Stanley possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Morgan Stanley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.81, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that MS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.04.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 156, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

