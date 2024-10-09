Morgan Stanley (MS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) ended the recent trading session at $109.04, demonstrating a +1.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.6%.

Shares of the investment bank have appreciated by 11.25% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Morgan Stanley in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 17, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.57, signifying a 13.77% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.28 billion, indicating a 7.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.95 per share and revenue of $58.8 billion, indicating changes of +27.29% and +8.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.16% decrease. As of now, Morgan Stanley holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Morgan Stanley currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.33, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MS has a PEG ratio of 1.16 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.28 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

