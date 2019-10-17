Morgan Stanley (MS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Have you been eager to see how Morgan Stanley MS performed in Q3 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this New York-based leading financial services holding company’s earnings release this morning:



An Earnings Beat



Morgan Stanley came out with earnings of $1.27 per share, which handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.



Improved revenues were the main reason for earnings beat.



How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?



You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Morgan Stanley depicted bearish trend prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has declined 9.1% over the last 30 days.



Notably, Morgan Stanley has an impressive earnings surprise history. Before posting the earnings beat in Q3, the company delivered positive surprises in three of the prior four quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Morgan Stanley Price and EPS Surprise

Morgan Stanley price-eps-surprise | Morgan Stanley Quote

Overall, on an average the company posted positive earnings surprise of 5.2% in the trailing four quarters.



Revenues



Morgan Stanley posted net revenues of $10 billion, which compared favorably with the year-ago number of $9.9 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $9.68 billion.



Key Q3 Statistics:



Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $2.2 billion, up 3% year over year

Sales & Trading revenue were $3.5 billion, increasing 10% year over year

Investment banking revenues were $1.5 billion, rising 5% from the prior-year quarter

Repurchased $1.5 billion worth shares during the quarter



What Zacks Rank Says



Morgan Stanley carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.



How the Market Reacted So Far



Following the earnings release, Morgan Stanley shares were up more than 4% in the pre-trading session. This is in line with what the stock witnessed in the last day’s session. Clearly, the initial reaction shows that the investors have considered the results in their favor. The full-session’s price movement may indicate a different picture.



Check back later for our full write up on this Morgan Stanley earnings report!



