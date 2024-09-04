Morgan Stanley (MS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Morgan Stanley (MS) ending at $100.15, denoting a +0.89% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

The the stock of investment bank has risen by 6.78% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 6.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Morgan Stanley will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 17, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.64, reflecting a 18.84% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.36 billion, indicating an 8.21% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.03 per share and a revenue of $58.86 billion, indicating changes of +28.75% and +8.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Morgan Stanley. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher. Morgan Stanley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Morgan Stanley is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.13. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.43 of its industry.

One should further note that MS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.02. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

