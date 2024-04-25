Morgan Stanley Moving to Start Bitcoin ETF Sales: Reports

Morgan Stanley, one of the world's largest investment banks with over $1.4 trillion in assets under management (AUM), is reportedly considering allowing its brokers to directly recommend Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to its customers.

JUST IN: Morgan Stanley may allow its 15,000 brokers to recommend #Bitcoin ETFs to their clients: Reports



Gradually, then suddenly 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eORWmQnSPA April 25, 2024

The move comes after the successful launch of Bitcoin Spot ETFs in the United States earlier this year, which have seen significant demand from investors.

Morgan Stanley has been positive about Bitcoin since the approval of Bitcoin ETFs, and the bank opened up Bitcoin ETF purchases to its clients shortly after their launch. However, until now, these purchases have only been available on an unsolicited basis, meaning that brokers could not actively pitch the products to their clients.

The potential change in policy would enable Morgan Stanley brokers to recommend Bitcoin ETFs to their customers proactively.

A Morgan Stanley executive, as reported by AdvisorHub, stated, "We're going to make sure that we're very careful about it...we are going to make sure everybody has access to it. We just want to do it in a controlled way."

The approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs in the United States has provided a regulated and accessible way for institutional and retail investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin.

The success of these ETFs has demonstrated the high demand for Bitcoin investment products and has paved the way for increased mainstream adoption.

Click the image to learn more.

If Morgan Stanley proceeds with allowing its brokers to actively recommend Bitcoin ETFs, it could lead to a significant influx of capital into these products.

With the bank's extensive client base and the trust that investors place in its recommendations, the move could further bolster the growth and legitimacy of Bitcoin as an investment asset.

Moreover, Morgan Stanley's potential embrace of Bitcoin ETFs could send a positive signal to other traditional investors, highlighting the growing acceptance and demand for Bitcoin in the financial world.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.