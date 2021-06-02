Morgan Stanley, Microsoft Announce Strategic Cloud Partnership - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) and technology giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced on Wednesday a strategic cloud partnership aimed at accelerating the firm's digital transformation and shaping the future of innovation in the financial services industry.

The companies are collaborating to unlock the opportunities that Microsoft's cloud provides with a specific view toward the challenges of financial services and enabling Morgan Stanley to accelerate the digital transformation of its IT environment to enhance client, employee and developer experiences.

The partnership will tap into both companies' deep engineering expertise to solve challenges within the highly regulated financial services industry.

Microsoft is providing Morgan Stanley with a secure and compliant platform with data privacy at the center that will fuel the firm's cloud transformation and scale across natively integrated platforms to dramatically improve developer experience to drive innovation.

Morgan Stanley clients, employees and businesses will benefit from this commitment with a deeper breadth of available services based on cloud-native offerings; tooling and resources for developers that enable faster delivery of applications and enhancements.

The teams will also jointly work on enhancing subsequent adoption of Microsoft GitHub, enabling Morgan Stanley to leverage a comprehensive, fully integrated cloud SaaS-based development environment and DevOps toolchain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.