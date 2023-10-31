News & Insights

Morgan Stanley may pay up to $1 bln to resolve US probe into private stock sales - Semafor

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

October 31, 2023 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N may pay between $500 million and $1 billion to resolve a long-running U.S. probe into how it handled private stock sales, Semafor reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A possible settlement with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission could also see the bank tightening its internal controls, the report said.

The Wall Street giant, however, likely would not plead guilty to a crime, the report added.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
